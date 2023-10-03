SeaWorld San Antonio

United States > Texas > San Antonio > > 78251

Introducing the first-ever Howl-O-Scream Zombie Walk! Visit SeaWorld San Antonio on Friday the 13th and become part of the horde. Dress up in your best zombie costume and prepare to make your walk down the paths of Howl-O-Scream. Registration is required, and spots are limited.

Beginning the walk, Zombies will lead SeaWorld San Antonio’s nightly Creature Crawl, starting at Nautilus Theatre. From there, Zombies will stumble through four unique Terror-tories, including Ripper Row, Zombie Zone, Vampire Point and Nightmare Midway, before finishing inside Wave Breaker Plaza. Those who survive…or at least remain un-dead…will be rewarded with a Howl-O-Scream Zombie Walk 2023 medal. After the walk, participants will be able to enjoy all of the Howl-O-Scream festivities free of charge for the remainder of the night.