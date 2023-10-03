Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé (2023)

Parkwood Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing, Variance Films

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy.