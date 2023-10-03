The Fall of the House of Usher (2023)

Intrepid Pictures, Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher is a contemporary horror series based on a number of Edgar Allan Poe’s works. The Fall of the House of Usher stars Carla Gugino, Mark Hamill, Willa Fitzgerald, Kate Siegel, Mary McDonnell, Henry Thomas, Annabeth Gish, Zach Gilford, Michael Trucco, Bruce Greenwood, Samantha Sloyan, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Ruth Codd, Katie Parker, Paola Núñez, Carl Lumbly, Malcolm Goodwin, Kyliegh Curran, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Matt Biedel, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Daniel Chae Jun, Nicholas Lea, Jason Tremblay, Mark Redfield and William Kosovic