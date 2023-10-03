Our Flag Means Death (2022)

HBO Max

Our Flag Means Death takes place in the year 1717. The streaming series tells the true-life story of wealthy land-owner Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), who has a midlife crisis and decides to blow up his cushy life to become a pirate. It does not go well. Our Flag Means Death also stars Joel Fry, Samson Kayo, Matthew Maher, Nathan Foad, Kristian Nairn, Samba Schutte, Ewen Bremner, Con O’Neill, Vico Ortiz, Nat Faxon, Taika Waititi, Rory Kinnear, David Fane, Guz Khan, Eden Grace Redfield, William Barber-Holler, Claudia O’Doherty, Leslie Jones, Connor Barrett, Boris McGiver, Fred Armisen, Michael Crane, Theo Darby, Angus Sampson, Nick Kroll, Simone Kessell and Kristen Schaal.