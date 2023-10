United States > California > > Anaheim

The Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween Parade takes place on Center Street Promenade in downtown Anaheim, California from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., followed by the parade kick-off at 7:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The parade begins at Broadway and Anaheim Blvd. to Center Street Promenade, travels down Harbor Blvd., and then west on Broadway to Manchester.