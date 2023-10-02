NEPA Horror Fest 13 Short Films (2023)

Circle Drive-In Theatre

United States > Pennsylvania > Dickson City > > 18508

NEPA Horror Fest 13 Short Films IX takes place on October 14, 2023 at the Circle Drive-In Theatre in Dickson City, Pennsylvania. The event includes 13 independent horror film shorts from around the world on the drive-in screen, live music by Pucker Up, Winter Wolf, Edgar Gorre and the Nevermores, AntiCitizen, Hang In There and One Revived, the Scranton Punk Rock Flea Market and Zinefest, along with a reunion meet and greet with stars from Rob Zombie’s Halloween, featuring William Forsythe (Ronnie White), Scout Taylor-Compton (Laurie Strode), Hanna Hall (Judith Myers) and Kristina Klebe (Lynda Van Der Klok). There will also be plenty of food trucks on hand for fans to get their grub on.