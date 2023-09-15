On September 16, fans around the world gather for Batman Day, celebrating their love of DC’s hallmark Super Hero, one of the most enduring characters in popular culture. To commemorate this annual tradition, DC and Warner Bros. Discovery prepare a selection of content and activities to make Batman Day 2023 an incredible experience worldwide!

Batman Day is an annual event organized by DC Entertainment to celebrate and promote Batman, The Dark Knight.

The first Batman Day was July 23, 2014. This was the year of the 75th anniversary of the first appearance of Batman in Detective Comics in 1939. The day was chosen to coincide with San Diego Comic-Con. Subsequent Batman Days have been commemorated on the third Saturday in September.