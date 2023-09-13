The cult classic Robert Zemeckis Back to the Future trilogy gave millions of 1985 fans a glimpse of what the future could be like. Back to the Future day is celebrated on October 21, because that is the date Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) accidentally travels to the past, setting in motion his existential adventure.

In the original 1985 Back to the Future movie, there are a number of plot twists, but what really makes the film worthy of its own honorary day, is the vision of early prototypes of today’s technology, including large flat screen televisions, virtual reality eyewear, video conferencing, computer tablets and biometric scanners.

In Back to the Future, 17-year-old high school student Marty McFly, is accidentally sent 30 years into the past inside of a time-traveling DeLorean automobile invented by his close friend, the maverick scientist Dr. Emmett ‘Doc’ Brown (Christopher Lloyd).

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Back to the Future also stars Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, Tom Wilson, Claudia Wells, Marc McClure, Wendie Jo Sperber, George DiCenzo, Frances Lee McCain, James Tolkan, J.J. Cohen, Casey Siemaszko, Billy Zane, Harry Waters Jr., Donald Fullilove, Lisa Freeman, Cristen Kauffman, Elsa Raven and Will Hare.