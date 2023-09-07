Royal Canadian International Circus Under the Big Top (2023)

American Dream Meadowlands

United States > New Jersey > East Rutherford > > 07073

American Dream Mall in Rutherford, New Jersey welcomes the Royal Canadian International Circus for their first time ever here at the mall and entertainment complex. Their show will be packed with live entertainment, featuring high-flying acrobatics, death-defying tricks, clowning and towering feats of strength, teetering towers of balanced bodies, extreme bending and devilishly precarious aerials. Use Promo Code “americandream” for TWO tickets for the price of ONE.