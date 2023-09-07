Popcorn! TV Film and Comic Con (2023)

Magna Science Adventure Centre

United Kingdom > Rotherham > > Templeborough

From the team behind the internationally renowned horror convention HorrorCon UK comes the Popcorn TV, Film and Comic Con, which will burst to life at Magna for a special one day event on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Popcorn Con is a pop culture festival that gets its geek on for the world of TV, Film, Comics, Literature, Sci-Fi, Horror, Cosplay and Art all under one roof. Popcorn Con also features special guests, Q&A panels, autograph sessions, celebrity photo ops, and costume & cosplay groups, along with a busy marketplace filled with memorabilia and merch.