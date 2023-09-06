The Armory Show (2023)

Jacob K. Javits Center

A cornerstone of New York City’s cultural landscape since 1994, The Armory Show art festival brings the world’s top international contemporary and modern art galleries to The City each year.

The Armory Show plays a leading role in New York City’s position as a cultural capital through elevated presentations, thoughtful programming, curatorial leadership, meaningful institutional partnerships, and engaging public art activations.