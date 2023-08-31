Moscow Mission (Mosike xingdong) (2023)

AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group, CMC Pictures

Moscow Mission centers on tough Chinese detectives who go on a mission to Moscow in order to hunt down ruthless robbers who have been terrorizing the trans-Siberian railway with criminal violence and chaos. The film is based on the true story of an event called the China-Russia Train Robbery, which occured in 1993, leading to China’s first-ever cross-border manhunt.

Directed by Herman Yau, Moscow Mission, also titled Mosike xingdong, Andy Lau, Xuan Huang, Jason Gu, Janice Man, Yuxian Shang, Temur Mamisashvili, Hanyu Zhang, Zhu Zhu, Yuri Khlystov, Benyu Zhang, Bingrui Zhao, Jose Maria Hinojosa Serrato and Zina Blahusova.