Hyatt Regency Aurora Denver

United States > Colorado > Aurora > > 80011

Creation Entertainment

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley are heading to Denver, Colorado live and in person, on September 6-8, 2024 for the Vampire Fan Weekend. The top-tier Gold Weekend Admission Package is available, which offers fantastic benefits such as the best-reserved seats in the theater, complimentary autographs from Ian, Paul and other guests and much more.