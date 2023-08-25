Captive State (2019)

Dreamworks, Focus Features, Participant Media

Captive State is set in an inner-city Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extraterrestrial race. The sci-fi thriller explores the lives on both sides of the conflict – those humans who made the decision to collaborator with the oppesors, as well as the rebel freedom fighting ‘terrorists’ seeking to take the aliens down. Directed by Rupert Wyatt, Captive State stars John Goodman, Ashton Sanders, Jonathan Majors, Vera Farmiga, Kevin Dunn, James Ransone, Alan Ruck, Madeline Brewer, Colson Baker, Kevin J. O’Connor, Ben Daniels, Caitlin Ewald, Lawrence Grimm, Guy Van Swearingen, Elena Marisa Flores, D.B. Sweeney, Rene L. Moreno, Yasen Peyankov, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Shannon Cochran, Patrese McClain, Chike Johnson, Megan Brooke Long, Chronicle Ganawah, Alex Henderson, Lucien Cambric, KiKi Layne, Avery Lee and Bries Vannon.