Fear City (1984)

Aquarius Releasing, Twentieth Century Fox

The 1984 noir thriller Fear City is directed by Abel Ferrara. The screenplay for the film was written by longtime Ferrara collaborator Nicholas St. John, who also wrote Body Snatchers and King of New York.

Fear City centers on a haunted former boxer turned mob-connected nightclub promoter (Tom Berenger) and a fiercely driven police Detective (Billy Dee Williams), both of whom are investigating a brutal serial killer who’s targeting strippers in the Times Square section of Manhattan. Along with Tom Berenger and Billy Dee Williams, Fear City also stars Jack Scalia, Melanie Griffith, Rossano Brazzi, Rae Dawn Chong, Joe Santos, Michael V. Gazzo, Jan Murray, Janet Julian, Daniel Faraldo, Maria Conchita Alonso, Ola Ray, John Foster, Emilia Crow, Nina Jones, Frank Ronzio and Juan Fernández.