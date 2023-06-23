Are You Lonesome Tonight? (2023)

DVD Releases, Streaming/VOD Premiere | Jul 18, 2023

Film Movement

www.filmfetish.com

Director Wen Shipei’s Are You Lonesome Tonight beings on a dark night. AC repairman Wang Xueming (Eddie Peng, The Rescue) hits a pedestrian with his van, panics and flees the scene. Tormented by the accident and desperate to escape his feelings of guilt, he approaches the widow (Sylvia Chang) and strikes up a relationship. Meanwhile, her husband’s body is discovered – riddled with bullets. Though he’s determined to piece together the complete events of that fateful night, Wang is also being stalked by a shadowy killer (Lu Xin) who spotted his van at the site of the hit-and-run. To complicate matters further, the detective in charge of the investigation, Chen, becomes obsessed with the case. Years later, the trio remain trapped in a tangled web of memories and lies, desperately searching for a truth that refuses to be revealed.

