Birth / Rebirth (2023)

Streaming/VOD Premiere, U.S. Theatrical Releases | Aug 18, 2023

IFC Films, Shudder

Rose (Marin Ireland) is a pathologist who prefers working with corpses over social interaction. She also has an obsession — the reanimation of the dead. Celie (Judy Reyes) is a maternity nurse who has built her life around her bouncy, chatterbox six-year-old daughter, Lila (A.J. Lister). When one tragic night, Lila suddenly falls ill and dies, the two women’s worlds crash into each other. They embark on a dark path of no return where they will be forced to confront how far they are willing to go to protect what they hold most dear.

This directorial debut from Laura Moss re-imagines Mary Shelley’s classic horror Frankenstein with such a contemporary understanding that it becomes something exciting, terrifying, and singularly new.

Birth / Rebirth also stars Breeda Wool, Monique Gabriela Curnen and LaChanze.

