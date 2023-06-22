What We Do in the Shadows (2023)

FX Network

Based on the cult favorite Taika Waititi film, What We Do in the Shadows has taken on a life all its own since premiering on FX Network in 2019. The TV series documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island< New York with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, The Guide (Kristen Schaal).

This season on What We Do in the Shadows, energy vampire Colin Robinson looks to run for political office as Guillermo might finally get his wish and become an actual vampire. In true Guillermo fashion, everything doesn’t go as smoothly as he had hoped.