Clementine Book Two (2023)

Skybound Entertainment

Clementine Book Two is the second installment of the trilogy from award-winning writer/artist and Vermont’s Cartoonist Laureate Tillie Walden (Spinning, On A Sunbeam). Clementine is set in the world of Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead and Book Two is the follow up to the 2023 Eisner Award-nominated Clementine Book One.

In Book Two Clementine, Ricca, and Olivia narrowly escape an attack and may have found a new home on a remote island off the coast of Canada with new friends and a new mentor. Is this what a normal life looks like? Is it safe to fall in love? But when the island’s safety is questioned and a secret is revealed, Clementine has a choice: keep running and save herself – or fight and lose it all!

The original graphic novel is a tentpole release for Skybound Comet, the acclaimed original graphic novel imprint from Image Comics.