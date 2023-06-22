El Topo (1970)

ABKCO Films, Douglas Music Films

Written and directed by Alejandro Jodorowsky, El Topo centers on a mysterious black-clad gunfighter who wanders a mystical Western landscape with his six year old son, who must bury his childhood totems to become a man. Along his journey the man claims to be God as he encounters multiple bizarre characters, old Western movie tributes, and ancient Eastern religious symbols.

Bandits slaughter a village on his path, so El Topo avenges the massacred, then forcibly takes their leader’s woman Mara for himself. El Topo leaves a bloody path, filled with sexual and self-reflective themes, as he fights his own demons while trying to vanquish all those he encounters.

The landmark cult film classic is credited with launching the midnight movie madness revolution of the 1970s. The movie stars Alejandro Jodorowsky himself as El Topo, along with Brontis Jodorowsky, José Legarreta, Alfonso Arau, José Luis Fernández, Ali Junco, Gerardo Zepeda, René Barrera, René Alís, Federico Gonzáles, Vicente Lara, Pablo Leder, Giuliano Girini Sasseroli, Cristian Merkel, Aldo Grumelli, Mara Lorenzio, David Silva, Ignacio Martínez España, Eliseo Gardea Saucedo, Héctor Martínez, Paula Romo, Bertha Lomelí, Juan José Gurrola, Víctor Fosado, Agustín Isunza, Jacqueline Luis and Valerie Jodorowsky.