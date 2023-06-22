Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas (2023)

HULU, Interscope Films

Far from the days of playing in dive bars and casinos across the Las Vegas Strip, Imagine Dragons returns home to perform at the city’s largest stage, Allegiant Stadium, in a triumphant concert film that showcases the band’s rise to fame and the city that helped shape their sound.

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas is directed and produced by Matt Eastin, and executive produced by Mac Reynolds, Turner Pope, John Janick, and Steve Berman. Imagine Dragons features band members Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman.