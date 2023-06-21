World UFO Day

Events - Cultural Celebrations | Jun 24

World UFO Day is an awareness day for people to gather and watch the skies for unidentified flying objects (UFOs). The day is commemorated by some on June 24, and others on July 2. The first, June 24, 1947 is generally considered to be the first widely reported UFO sighting in the United States by aviator Kenneth Arnold. July 2nd of that same year was the date of the supposed UFO crash in Roswell, New Mexico. July 2nd was declared the official World UFO Day by the World UFO Day Organization. It is believed that the first World UFO Day was celebrated in 2001 by UFO researcher Haktan Akdogan.

The stated goal of the July 2 celebration is to raise awareness of “the undoubted existence of UFOs” and to encourage governments to declassify their files on UFO sightings.

Related

PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl WeathersSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Check out the ﬁnal trailer for the Michael B. Jordan-directed Creed IIISponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New poster and images from Dredd film adaptationSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Director of 2 Guns teaming up with Universal & Identity Thief producer to remake Filipino crime thriller On the JobSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New images from evil superpower thriller ChronicleSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Van Damme re-teams with director of Timecop for action thriller Enemies CloserSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Artsploitation nabs U.S. rights to hard hitting crime thriller Sheep Without a Shepherd; check out the trailerSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Teaser poster revealed for Guy Ritchie crime thriller The GentlemenSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Classic game Thunder Road: Vendetta is back in all it's blood-splattered glorySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Final movie poster for I, FrankensteinSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...

sources: en.wikipedia.org   