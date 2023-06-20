Challengers (2023)

U.S. Theatrical Releases | Sep 15, 2023

MGM

Tashi (Zendaya), a tennis player turned coach, has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist – West Side Story), and transformed him from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a “Challenger” event — close to the lowest level of tournament on the pro tour — where he finds himself standing across the net from the once-promising, now burnt-out Patrick (Josh O’Connor – God’s Own Country): his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. Tensions run high on and off the court as old flames are reignited, competition builds, and love and careers hang in the balance; it’s anyone’s game. Challengers is the new movie from Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name).

