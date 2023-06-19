Sheroes (2023)

Paramount Global, The Squid Farm

After four ride-or-die friends arrive in Thailand for a hedonistic adventure they quickly find themselves in over their heads. Fighting to stay alive after one of them gets kidnapped by a notorious drug lord, the group employs their unique set of skills and unleash their fierce loyalty in a heart-pumping battle for survival. Sheroes features Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan: First Kill), Sasha Luss (Anna), Wallis Day (Batwoman), and Skai Jackson (Bunk’d) in an adrenaline-fueled ride from a producer of Spring Breakers.