Heart of Stone (2023)
Streaming/VOD Premiere | Aug 11, 2023
Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt and Matthias Schweighöfer star in the action thriller Heart of Stone. Gal Gadot plays Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset, codenamed – The Heart.
