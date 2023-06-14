McBain (2023)

Synapse

On July 11th, 2023, Synapse Films releases McBain on Blu-ray with an all-new 5.1 Surround Mix created specifically for this release.

At the end of the Vietnam War, POW Robert McBain (Christopher Walken), is freed by a squad of Army Rangers led by Santos (Chick Vennera). In gratitude, McBain promises to help Santos whenever he’s in need. Santos takes out a $100 bill, tears it in two, gives half to McBain and says, “If the other half of this bill ever finds you, you can pay me back.”

Almost twenty years later, Santos, back in his native Colombia, is killed while leading a fight against drug lords and corrupt politicians. Santos’ sister Christina (Maria Conchita Alonso) travels to America with the other half of the $100 bill in an attempt to enlist McBain’s help in overthrowing the Colombian regime. McBain brings together the former Rangers (Michael Ironside, Steve James, Thomas G. Waites, Jay Patterson) to help bring

down the dictator and drug lords in an all-out war on drugs, political corruption and injustice.

Special Features include Audio Commentary from director James Glickenhaus and film historian Chris Poggiali; the original theatrical trailer; the all-new remixed 5.1 surround sound created specifically for this release and original 2.0 theatrical stereo mix.