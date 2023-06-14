The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody (2023)
Burlesque Shows | Jun 15 - Aug 13, 2023
United States > Illinois > Chicago > > 60647
After a sold-out, critically acclaimed U.S. tour, The Empire Strips Back makes its way to Chicago. This unique experience drops classic Star Wars sci-fi characters into the world of burlesque. Enjoy a hilarious and alluring Star Wars burlesque parody show featuring Stormtroopers, Twi’leks, Boba Fett, and more classic Star Wars characters. The show includes stunning performances and costumes with loving attention to detail.
If you missed our sold-out Warfield Theater show, be prepared for some seriously sexy Stormtroopers, a dangerously seductive Boba Fett, some tantalizing Twi’leks, a delightfully luke-warm Taun Taun, a lady-like Skywalker, the Droids you are looking for and much, much more.
So get your tickets now and come along to celebrate everything from a galaxy far, far away and the removal of clothing. Let us deliver you to the dark side!
