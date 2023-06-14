Ahsoka (2023)

Disney+, Lucasfilm

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The series stars Rosario Dawson as the titular former Jedi, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, David Tennant as Huyang, and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Ahsoka is written by Dave Filoni, who also serves as executive producer alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer. The series’ directors include Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa. Kevin Kiner is the series composer.