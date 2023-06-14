Renninger's Antiques & Vintage Extravaganza (2023)
Specialty Auctions & Swap Meets, Toy Shows | Sep 29 - Sep 30, 2023
Renninger's Flea Market Kutztown
United States > Pennsylvania > Kutztown > > 19530
You never know what you may find at Renninger’s Antique Extravaganza. Pickers and collectors may find jewelry of all types, furniture, primitives, taxidermy, paintings, art, books, ceramics, garden items, reclaimed wood, toys, Christmas items, all types of vintage merchandise and more.
The show is open 9 AM – 4 PM on both days.
- Friday from 9 to 11 is Early Buying, admission is $10.00 per person. After 11 AM to 4 PM the show is FREE to shop.
- Saturday the show is open from 9 to 4 and is FREE to shop.
