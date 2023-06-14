Renninger's Antiques & Vintage Extravaganza (2023)

Specialty Auctions & Swap Meets, Toy Shows | Jun 23 - Jun 24, 2023

Renninger's Flea Market Kutztown

United States > Pennsylvania > Kutztown > > 19530

Renninger's Promotions

renningers.net

You never know what you may find at Renninger’s Antique Extravaganza. Pickers and collectors may find jewelry of all types, furniture, primitives, taxidermy, paintings, art, books, ceramics, garden items, reclaimed wood, toys, Christmas items, all types of vintage merchandise and more.

The show is open 9 AM – 4 PM on both days.

  • Friday from 9 to 11 is Early Buying, admission is $10.00 per person. After 11 AM to 4 PM the show is FREE to shop.
  • Saturday the show is open from 9 to 4 and is FREE to shop.

