Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival (2023)

Tarrytown Music Hall | Warner Library - Tarrytown

United States > New York > Tarrytown > > 10591

This Fall, the Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival (SHIFF) returns to historic Sleepy Hollow, New York, and its debut year venue, the legendary Tarrytown Music Hall, along with the Warner Library. The developing line-up of screenings and events for 2023 so far includes the return of the Disney family event, Disney’s Hallow-Ween Treat.

In 2021, SHIFF created a special pop-up Horseless Carriage Drive-In at Kingsland Point Park, in Sleepy Hollow nestled on the bank of the Hudson River. Three nights of big-screen fun under the stars were complemented by SHIFF’s online festival, via Filmocracy, and special honors included a Horseman lifetime achievement award for the late esteemed actor, Donald Moffat (The Thing, Clear And Present Danger), a Sleepy Hollow resident.