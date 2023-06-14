Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival (2023)

Film Festivals | Oct 3 - Oct 8, 2023

Tarrytown Music Hall | Warner Library - Tarrytown

United States > New York > Tarrytown > > 10591

sleepyhollowfilmfest.com

This Fall, the Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival (SHIFF) returns to historic Sleepy Hollow, New York, and its debut year venue, the legendary Tarrytown Music Hall, along with the Warner Library. The developing line-up of screenings and events for 2023 so far includes the return of the Disney family event, Disney’s Hallow-Ween Treat.

In 2021, SHIFF created a special pop-up Horseless Carriage Drive-In at Kingsland Point Park, in Sleepy Hollow nestled on the bank of the Hudson River. Three nights of big-screen fun under the stars were complemented by SHIFF’s online festival, via Filmocracy, and special honors included a Horseman lifetime achievement award for the late esteemed actor, Donald Moffat (The Thing, Clear And Present Danger), a Sleepy Hollow resident.

Related

Radiant Black creators produce animated short film featuring voice of Will FriedleSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Trailer 2 for Fast XSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Starz reveals images from epic pirate series Black Sails, produced by Michael Bay and directed by Neil 'The Descent' MarshallSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Final trailer for action thriller John Wick: Chapter 4Sponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Vin Diesel bringing next Fast and Furious movie to New York CitySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Shout Studios sets release date for action thriller Take Back; check out the trailerSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Blood-ripping red band trailer and images from Chow Yun Fat's Let the Bullets FlySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Scarlett Johansson becomes an action queen in trailer for thriller LucySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
The new trailer for The Dark Knight Rises hits the net with a bangSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Sneak peek at The Walking Dead: The Complete Fourth Season home entertainment releaseSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...