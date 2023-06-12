2019: After the Fall of New York (1983)

Italian Theatrical Releases | Jul 22, 1983

Almi Pictures, Medusa Distribuzione

The cult action thriller 2019: After the Fall of New York is a 1983 Italian science fiction film directed by Sergio Martino in both English and Italian. The movie is part of the post-apocalyptic Italian genre along with 1990: The Bronx Warriors and Endgame.

The movie is set a few years after a nuclear apocalypse in the year 2019, centering on a mercenary out to rescue the last fertile woman on Earth. The movie 2019: After the Fall of New York stars Michael Sopkiw, Valentine Monnier, Anna Kanakis, and B-movie mainstay George Eastman.

The film was influenced by John Carpenter’s Escape from New York and George Miller’s Mad Max 2.

The story’s premise bears some similarities with Alfonso Cuarón’s 2006 film Children of Men. Along with the idea of the lack of fertile women on the planet Earth, both films include a scene with Picasso’s Guernica used as a backdrop.

