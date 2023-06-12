Star Pilot (2+5 Missione Hydra) (1966)

Italian Theatrical Releases | Oct 2, 1966

Adria Filmverleih, Golden Motion Pictures, Monarch Releasing Corporation

Director Pietro Francisci’s Star Pilot (2+5 Missione Hydra) is a wildly colorful adventure through the vastness of space.

At the start of the movie, aliens from the constellation Hydra crash-land on the island of Sardinia. A prominent scientist, his daughter, several young technicians, and a pair of spies are taken hostage by the beings so they can use them to repair their spaceship’s broken engine. With that done, they take off towards their home planet, taking the Earthlings with them. However, the humans attempt to mutiny against their captors, inadvertently sending their tiny spaceship hurtling into the infinite beyond.

The Star Pilot ensemble cast includes Leonora Ruffo, Mario Novelli, Roland Lesaffre, Kirk Morris and Mirella Pamphili.

Related Entries

Related

Behind the scenes featurette for action thriller Act of ValorSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New trailer for historical epic thriller DuelistSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Documentary Electric Boogaloo: The Wild, Untold Story of Cannon Films coming from Not Quite Hollywood creatorSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Shout Factory brings international martial arts hit Valentine: The Dark Avenger to U.S. Disc, Digital and VOD on May 14thSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Tom Cruise to host free screening and live 9 city simulcast Q&A for sci-fi epic OblivionSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Check out these Zombieland: Double Tap character postersSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New images and trailer for X-Men director Bryan Singer sci-fi web series H+ The Digital SeriesSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Joseph Gordon-LevittSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
John Woo's The Crossing and Jackie Chan's Dragon Blade heading to 3D IMAX theaters in ChinaSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Laurence FishburneSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...