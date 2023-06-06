ComplexCon (2023)

Long Beach Convention Center

United States > California > Long Beach > > 90802

ComplexCon is a curated festival of the future, bringing together the world’s most influential brands and artists for an immersive and unforgettable two days of style, sneakers, art, food, music, inspiration, and more. As part of the epic experience, the First We Feast Lagoon will return, bringing attendees the most delicious, “can’t get them anywhere else” fan-favorite First We Feast and Hot Ones dishes, hosts, and events.