ComplexCon (2023)
Conventions | Nov 18 - Nov 19, 2023
United States > California > Long Beach > > 90802
ComplexCon is a curated festival of the future, bringing together the world’s most influential brands and artists for an immersive and unforgettable two days of style, sneakers, art, food, music, inspiration, and more. As part of the epic experience, the First We Feast Lagoon will return, bringing attendees the most delicious, “can’t get them anywhere else” fan-favorite First We Feast and Hot Ones dishes, hosts, and events.
