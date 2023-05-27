Mother May I (2023)

Streaming/VOD Premiere, U.S. Theatrical Releases | Jul 21, 2023

Dark Sky Films

Mother, May I is a psychological thriller from writer/director Laurence Vannicelli that stars Kyle Gallner (Smile, Dinner In America) and Holland Roden (Teen Wolf). The film is the debut feature from filmmaker Vannicelli.

In Mother, May I, Emmett (Kyle Gallner) and Anya (Holland Roden) unexpectedly inherit his estranged mother’s house after her passing. As they sift through her estate, Anya begins acting more and more like Emmett’s mother – forcing him to question if she’s pushing him to confront his traumatic past or if she’s actually been possessed by his mother’s spirit. The cast also includes Chris Mulkey (Twin Peaks).

Emmett wants to clean and flip his recently deceased mother’s house: get in, get out, and avoid any trauma still lingering from when she abandoned him as a young child. Anya, his fiancé, see’s this as an opportunity to finally force Emmett to deal with his trauma because she believes it is preventing him from being the partner she needs. So she convinces him to take mushrooms to get him to let go. But something strange happens while they’re tripping: she starts behaving like his mother. The next morning he wakes up sober, but she still won’t drop the act… Anya loves playing games – is this her taking it too far? Or did his mother’s spirit somehow possess her?

Related

Cult spy tv series It Takes a Thief being adapted to filmSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Two brand new clips from Maggie Q's return to NikitaSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Warner Bros. reveals first full trailer and teaser movie poster for The Matrix 4 ResurrectionsSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Richard RoundtreeSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Win a copy of old school action thriller Sinners and Saints on DVD or BDSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Laurence FishburneSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New images from Skyfall showcase new Bond girls, new Q and new villainSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent drops a new trailerSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Marvel Studios reveals new teaser poster for Avengers: Infinity WarSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Create artwork for comic adaptation Bloodshot and win up to $2,000Sponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...