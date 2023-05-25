iHeart Radio Access Day (2023)

Contests and Giveaways, Experiences, Inaugurals, Music Festivals | Jun 1, 2023

iHeart Radio

www.iheartradioaccessday.com

On the first-ever Access Day, June 1, 2023, iHeartMedia provides unprecedented access to the hottest music, artists, one-of-a-kind experiences and unmissable deals across the U.S. The 24-hour broadcast radio takeover event is iHeartMedia’s way of saying thank you to the hundreds of millions of listeners who tune into the company’s 860+ radio stations every month.

iHeartMedia’s Access Day will give listeners access to hundreds of epic prizes, such as concert tickets, giveaways and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to meet some of today’s biggest artists touring this summer, along with the most popular on-air personalities. Reaching more than a quarter of a billion listeners monthly, Access Day will demonstrate iHeartMedia’s ability to reach all Americans, everywhere.

Prizes include experiences with artists, bands and influencers including Beck & Phoenix, Dierks Bentley, DJ Envy, Big Time Rush, Bobby Bones, Steve Covino & Rich Davis, Colin Cowherd, Elvis Duran, Mario Lopez, Dan Patrick, P!NK, Charlie Puth, Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire, Enrique Santos, LL COOL J, Tyler Florence, Wells Adams and Angela Yee.

Access Day will offer fans nationwide more than 700 deals and experiences including all-expense-paid VIP trips and front row access to festivals and shows like the Hot Summer Nights Tour with TLC & Shaggy and special guests En Vogue & Sean Kingston, and the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

