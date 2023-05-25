iHeart Radio Access Day (2023)
Contests and Giveaways, Experiences, Inaugurals, Music Festivals | Jun 1, 2023
On the first-ever Access Day, June 1, 2023, iHeartMedia provides unprecedented access to the hottest music, artists, one-of-a-kind experiences and unmissable deals across the U.S. The 24-hour broadcast radio takeover event is iHeartMedia’s way of saying thank you to the hundreds of millions of listeners who tune into the company’s 860+ radio stations every month.
iHeartMedia’s Access Day will give listeners access to hundreds of epic prizes, such as concert tickets, giveaways and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to meet some of today’s biggest artists touring this summer, along with the most popular on-air personalities. Reaching more than a quarter of a billion listeners monthly, Access Day will demonstrate iHeartMedia’s ability to reach all Americans, everywhere.
Prizes include experiences with artists, bands and influencers including Beck & Phoenix, Dierks Bentley, DJ Envy, Big Time Rush, Bobby Bones, Steve Covino & Rich Davis, Colin Cowherd, Elvis Duran, Mario Lopez, Dan Patrick, P!NK, Charlie Puth, Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire, Enrique Santos, LL COOL J, Tyler Florence, Wells Adams and Angela Yee.
Access Day will offer fans nationwide more than 700 deals and experiences including all-expense-paid VIP trips and front row access to festivals and shows like the Hot Summer Nights Tour with TLC & Shaggy and special guests En Vogue & Sean Kingston, and the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival hosted by Ryan Seacrest.
Related
- Date Types: Events > Contests and Giveaways | Events > Experiences | Firsts > Inaugurals | Events > Conventions > Festivals > Music Festivals
- Companies: iHeart Radio
- Event Names: iHeart Radio Access Day
- Fact Elements: Detail / Descriptor > General Details > Website
- Months / Days: 06 - June > Jun 01
- People / Bands: Angela Yee | Beck | Big Time Rush | Bobby Bones | Charlie Puth | Colin Cowherd | Dan Patrick | Dierks Bentley | DJ Envy | Earth Wind & Fire | Elvis Duran | En Vogue | Enrique Santos | Lionel Richie | LL Cool J | Mario López | P!nk | Phoenix | Rich Davis | Ryan Seacrest | Sean Kingston | Shaggy | Steve Covino | TLC | Tyler Florence | Wells Adams
- Years: 2023