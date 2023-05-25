Elvis Week (2023)

Concerts, Experiences, Parties, Tours | Aug 9 - Aug 17, 2023

Elvis Presley's Graceland Estate

United States > Tennessee > Memphis >

Elvis Week 2023 will mark the 46th anniversary of Elvis’ passing, with nine days of events, August 9-17, celebrating Elvis’ life and legacy. Elvis Week has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an annual pilgrimage for music lovers from around the world. Make your plans to join us in Memphis for an unforgettable week filled with live music, panels, contests, screenings and more.

Elvis Week 2023 highlights include the August 16th Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii 50th Anniversary Concert featuring Elvis on the big screen backed by a live band; ’68 Special Enhanced Screening with Elvis bigger than life in black leather; the annual Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest and performances by many of EPE’s past Ultimate winners; Conversations on Elvis, with those who knew Elvis best sharing memories and stories; A Celebration of Lisa Marie Presley with Jerry Schilling; and the cornerstone event of the week, the annual Candlelight Vigil on August 15 where fans gather in quiet remembrance of the king.

Allan Blye, Gene McAvoy, Janice Fadal and John Schneider join a long list of those who will make a special appearance in Memphis on August 9-17 to celebrate the life and legacy of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll through stories, memories, and music. Other Elvis Week special guests and performers include Linda Thompson, Jay Osmond, Glen Hardin, Spencer Sutherland, Mike Deasy, Tanya Lemani George, Terry Mike Jeffrey, The Blackwood Brothers Quartet, 10 Ultimate Elvis tribute artists, among others.

