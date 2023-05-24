Musician Daru Jones Book Signing and Live Podcast at The Hip Hop Shop DC (2023)

Musician

Free Events, Podcast Premieres, Signings | May 28, 2023

The Hip Hop Shop

United States > Washington District of Columbia > > 20009

www.hiphopmuseumdc.org

Michigan-born Daru Jones, a two time Grammy Award winner whose diverse musical collaborations include the likes of Pete Rock and Jack White, will be hosting a book signing at The Hip Hop Shop in Washington DC on Sunday, May 28th, 2023, from 2-4 PM.

Daru Jones’ decades-long career took off after moving to New York City, where he began sharing studio time with musicians such as Talib Kweli, Pharoahe Monch and Detroit’s Black Milk. During a show in Nashville in 2010, his drum solo on a Black Milk song called “Losing Out” caught the attention of musician Jack White of The White Stripes. A few months later, White was recording a song with Wu-Tang Clan co-founder RZA and called Jones to play for him. Jones ended up playing on 2 albums for White and has been on tour with The White Stripes.

Daru Jones has also served as drummer and musical director for musician Pete Rock and his band. He has also toured with rappers Nas, Talib Kweli, Salaam Remi, Lorenzo Jovanotti, Sturgill Simpson, Kim Burrell, Rance Allen, Esperanza Spalding, Black Violin, Ski Beatz & The Sensei’s, Project Logic, and Jon B.

He has also been a member of Vienna-based hip hop/jazz trio, The Ruff Pack and runs a record label called Rusic Records.

Jones long list of production work includes music tracks in collaborations with vocalists and rappers Rena, Kissey Asplund, AB, Jasiri X, Reggie B, Eagle Nebula, Muhsinah, Jessie Boykins III, iSHE, Kendra Ross and others.

