Zombie-Fest: Mahoning Drive-In (2023)

Experiences, Film Screening Series, Signings | May 25 - May 28, 2023

www.mahoningdit.com

IT’S BACK! The living dead return from their graves and they’re ready to party – again!

Exhumed Films and the Mahoning Drive-In Theater present ZombieFest IX on Memorial Day Weekend, including four ferociously fun — and gory — nights of undead fright on 35mm! This year kicks off with a special Thursday night pre-show screening of Sam Raimi’s groovy 1992 horror-comedy masterpiece, Army of Darkness.

On Friday night ventriloquist Nick Pawlow and Happy the Zombie from the 1987 VHS cult favorite Mad Ron’s Previews From Hell make an appearance. Nick, Happy and friends will perform a live ventriloquism show on stage at the drive-in prior to the start of the screenings. Afterwards Nick and Happy will be available for autographs and photo-ops.

Then, on Saturday night, everyone’s favorite movie zombie, “Bub” from Day of the Dead, actor Howard Sherman, will be in attendance meeting fans and signing autographs before a screening of the 1985 George A. Romero classic.

The ninth installment of ZombieFest promises to be one of the most entertaining events in the show’s history. In addition to the awesome line up of films and guests, there will be incredible limited edition event merch, raffles, live DJs, photo ops and much more.

Movies Screening

  • Army of Darkness
  • Carnival of Souls
  • Day of the Dead
  • Dead Heat
  • Mutant
  • Night of the Creeps
  • Phantasm II
  • Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight
  • The Beyond
  • The Fog

