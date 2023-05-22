Tromathon Troma Film Drive-In Marathon (2023)
Experiences, Film Screening Series, Signings | Jul 14 - Jul 15, 2023
Once again, Troma Entertainment partners with The Mahoning Drive-In Theater to present two days of the most outrageous independent films known to sub-humanity, transforming the theater grounds into a “Tromahoning” soiree of sludge and taboo-busting toxic treats guaranteed to widen your orifices and blow your mind! Two nights of “Tromatic” triple features on the big screen, along with live bands and one-stop Troma shopping. Plus, the infamous man himself, Lloyd Kaufman live in person! The Toxic Avenger and Sara will also on the scene, mopping up crime and meeting fans. Included are FREE autographs and photos with these Troma titans.
If that wasn’t enough, there is scheduled to be a sneak peek of the Toxic Crusaders video game, presented by video game developer Retroware.
Movies Screening
- Bloodsucking Freaks
- Class of Nuke 'Em High 2: Subhumanoid Meltdown
- Eating Miss Campbell
- Mother's Day
- The Taint
- The Toxic Avenger IV: Citizen Toxie
- Date Types: Events > Experiences | Events > Screenings and Viewing Marathons > Film Screening Series | Events > Signings
- Companies: Retroware Games
- Event Names: Tromathon Troma Film Drive-In Marathon
- Facilities: Mahoning Drive-In Theatre
- Months / Days: 07 - July > Jul 14 | 07 - July > Jul 15
- People / Bands: Lloyd Kaufman
- Pl: NorAm: United States > Pennsylvania > Lehighton > 18235 | United States > Pennsylvania > Lehighton
- Shows / Movies: Bloodsucking Freaks | Class of Nuke 'Em High 2: Subhumanoid Meltdown | Eating Miss Campbell | Mother's Day | The Taint | The Toxic Avenger IV: Citizen Toxie
- Years: 2023