Tromathon Troma Film Drive-In Marathon (2023)

Retroware Games

Once again, Troma Entertainment partners with The Mahoning Drive-In Theater to present two days of the most outrageous independent films known to sub-humanity, transforming the theater grounds into a “Tromahoning” soiree of sludge and taboo-busting toxic treats guaranteed to widen your orifices and blow your mind! Two nights of “Tromatic” triple features on the big screen, along with live bands and one-stop Troma shopping. Plus, the infamous man himself, Lloyd Kaufman live in person! The Toxic Avenger and Sara will also on the scene, mopping up crime and meeting fans. Included are FREE autographs and photos with these Troma titans.

If that wasn’t enough, there is scheduled to be a sneak peek of the Toxic Crusaders video game, presented by video game developer Retroware.