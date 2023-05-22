IC Collectors Convention (ICCC) (2023)

The ICCC is a sci fi fan and collecting convention for everyone that collects vintage and modern toys and collectibles, loves meeting stars from our generation’s greatest film and TV franchises, and enjoys gathering together with a global community to celebrate the stories we all love and cherish.

ICCC features hundreds of vendors from across the nation and around the world; dozens of guest stars signing autographs and taking photos with you from franchises like Star Wars, Harry Potter, Power Rangers, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and more; movie props, cosplayers, droid builders, comic books, video game tournaments, fan groups, podcasters, artists, live music and much, much more. One of our core values is to make the ICCC affordable for the whole family. That means food that doesn’t cost a fortune, waters that aren’t 8 bucks, inexpensive tickets with family options, and the most cost effective and value-packed VIP experience that’s unmatched by other conventions.