The Fantasy Film Festival (2023)

Film Festivals | Jun 9 - Jun 11, 2023

fantasyfilmfestivalofficial.com

The Fantasy Film Festival in Paris – Le Festival du Film du Fantasme, is an opportunity for regional and international filmmakers to release their imagination. Organizers have expressed their desire to meet, inspire and support future pioneers of the fantasy, science fiction and drama genres.

The FFF Lab exists to provide opportunities for filmmakers, producers and festival-goers to have discussions, feedback, workshops and project support. The Festival accepts Shorts, Features, Animations, Scripts, Works in Development, Web Series, Music Videos and VR.

Related

Will Smith, Jared Leto, Tom Hardy to play super villains comic adaptation Suicide SquadSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Finally, an official sneak peek at the next Mad Max film revealedSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Joseph Gordon-LevittSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Exorcism of Emily Rose director to helm Deus Ex: Human Revolution film adaptationSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl WeathersSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Every shootout with Tony Montana from the cult classic ScarfaceSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New poster for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes revealedSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
First trailer and poster revealed for reinvented classic horror #VictorFrankensteinSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Production I.G. returns to its roots with anime Ghost in the Shell: The New MovieSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Pierce BrosnanSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...