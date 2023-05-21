The Fantasy Film Festival (2023)

The Fantasy Film Festival in Paris – Le Festival du Film du Fantasme, is an opportunity for regional and international filmmakers to release their imagination. Organizers have expressed their desire to meet, inspire and support future pioneers of the fantasy, science fiction and drama genres.

The FFF Lab exists to provide opportunities for filmmakers, producers and festival-goers to have discussions, feedback, workshops and project support. The Festival accepts Shorts, Features, Animations, Scripts, Works in Development, Web Series, Music Videos and VR.