Fantastic Fest (2023)

Fantastic Fest is the largest genre film festival in the United States, specializing in horror, fantasy, sci-fi, action and just plain fantastic movies from around the world. The festival is dedicated to championing thought-provoking and challenging cinema, celebrating new voices and stories from around the globe and supporting new filmmakers.

Festival organizers also work with other festivals, archives, cinematheques and individuals to spotlight lesser-known film regions, luminaries and more in an ongoing effort to expand the general knowledge and appreciation of cinema. The festival is committed to supporting film in its most provocative, ground-breaking and under-seen forms, and giving the audience a chance to find new favorites and future genre classics.