Archeologist of the Wasteland (2019)

Archeologist of the Wasteland tells the story of Adrian Bennett, a U.K. native who left England to settle in the Australian desert because of his passion for the Mad Max film franchise. Bennett’s interest led him to set out to discover whether automobiles from Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior were buried underground after filming, as was rumored. Bennett went on to open The Mad Max 2 Museum in Silverton, New South Wales, in the area where shooting of the second film in the franchise, took place in the early 1980’s.

The film premiered in December 2019 at the Paris International Fantastic Film Festival.