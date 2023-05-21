Archeologist of the Wasteland (2019)
French Festival Premieres, World Premieres | Dec 11, 2019
Archeologist of the Wasteland tells the story of Adrian Bennett, a U.K. native who left England to settle in the Australian desert because of his passion for the Mad Max film franchise. Bennett’s interest led him to set out to discover whether automobiles from Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior were buried underground after filming, as was rumored. Bennett went on to open The Mad Max 2 Museum in Silverton, New South Wales, in the area where shooting of the second film in the franchise, took place in the early 1980’s.
The film premiered in December 2019 at the Paris International Fantastic Film Festival.
Related
Explore More...
- Date Types: Release Dates > Release Date Theatrical > French Theatrical Release Dates > French Festival Premieres | Release Dates > Release Date Theatrical > World Premieres
- Fact Elements: Detail / Descriptor > General Details > Description > Synopsis | Detail / Descriptor > General Details > Website
- Months / Days: 12 - December > Dec 11
- People / Bands: Adrian Bennett | Byron Bennett | Grant Bennett | Linda Bennett | Max Aspin | Melvin Zed | Terry Fletcher
- Shows / Movies: Archeologist of the Wasteland | Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
- Years: 2019