CrossDarkGate Horror Festival (2023)
Horror Conventions | Jul 21 - Jul 22, 2023
CrossDarkGate Horror Festival is the largest event centered on horror, gaming and entertainment in Italy. The event showcases more than 15,000 square meters of exhibition space and exhibitors, along with hundreds of events, previews, guests, and concerts. CrossDarkGate Horror Festival features comics, publishers, gadgets, board & role-playing games, trading cards, video games, fantasy, science fiction, cosplay, action, cinema, TV and Home Video. The CrossDarkGate Horror Festival is all this and more.
