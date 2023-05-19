Storytelling Across Media (SAM) (2022)

Comic-Con presents SAM, Storytelling Across Media, a one-day symposium for aspiring writers and artists, as well as professionals, interested in the art of storytelling. This event will be held on Saturday, October 22, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Comic-Con Museum, 2131 Pan American Plaza in Balboa Park. Admission is included with the purchase of a Comic-Con Museum ticket. Seating in all symposium events is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

SAM is not your traditional comics convention. There is no Exhibit Hall. SAM is all about storytelling, through a series of talks about how to tell a story in various media, including comics, books, gaming, movies, and more. It explores the similarities and differences in telling stories through different media and focuses on the craft of telling a story through creator lectures.