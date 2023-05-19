Atlantic City Fashion Week (2023)
Fashion Shows | Sep 14 - Sep 16, 2023
Atlantic City Fashion Week showcases 3 days of runway events. Thursday features children’s designers. Friday showcases Ready to Wear collections from today’s hottest designers and retailers. Then Saturday features couture high fashion as the show returns to the World Famous Atlantic City boardwalk for Atlantic City Fashion Week. Designers from around the world showcase their collections in a fashion extravaganza that, according to organizers, rivals New York City, Milan and Paris.
- Date Types: Events > Fashion Shows
- Companies: King Bee Media LLC
- Event Names: Atlantic City Fashion Week
- Facilities: Showboat Resort Hotel
- Fact Elements: Detail / Descriptor > General Details > Description > Synopsis | Detail / Descriptor > General Details > Website
- Months / Days: 09 - September > Sept 14 | 09 - September > Sept 15 | 09 - September > Sept 16
- Pl: NorAm: United States > New Jersey > Atlantic City > 08401
- Years: 2023