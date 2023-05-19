Atlantic City Fashion Week (2023)

King Bee Media LLC

Atlantic City Fashion Week showcases 3 days of runway events. ​Thursday features children’s designers. Friday showcases Ready to Wear collections from today’s hottest designers and retailers. Then Saturday features couture high fashion as the show returns to the World Famous Atlantic City boardwalk for Atlantic City Fashion Week. Designers from around the world showcase their collections in a fashion extravaganza that, according to organizers, rivals New York City, Milan and Paris.