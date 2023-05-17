Bushwick Collective Annual Block Party (2023)

The Bushwick Collective

The 12th Annual Bushwick Collective Block Party celebration takes place along 3 blocks in Bushwick, Brooklyn with graffiti & street art, live performances, DJs, food trucks and vendors. The Main Stage will have more than 35+ live performances. The Collective will also be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop with a series of special events and performances.

The Block Party will also feature giveaways, product sampling, street art merch, original artwork, art prints and collectible pins. Meet some of your favorite street artists and graffiti writers from around the world.

There will also be a Modelo Beer VIP Beer Garden and Front Stage Access requiring the purchase of paid tickets.