FanimeCon (2023)
| May 26 - May 29, 2023
FanimeCon, Northern California’s largest anime convention, is proud to be “By Fans, For Fans.” Packed with non-stop video programming, extraordinary costumes, music, games, tournaments, panels, and renowned international guests, this annual celebration of Japanese art and popular culture entertains a colorful spectrum of fans and friends.
