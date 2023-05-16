FanimeCon (2023)

| May 26 - May 29, 2023

www.fanime.com

FanimeCon, Northern California’s largest anime convention, is proud to be “By Fans, For Fans.” Packed with non-stop video programming, extraordinary costumes, music, games, tournaments, panels, and renowned international guests, this annual celebration of Japanese art and popular culture entertains a colorful spectrum of fans and friends.

