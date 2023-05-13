Eurovision Song Contest (2023)

Concerts, Contests and Giveaways, Music Festivals | May 9 - May 13, 2023

European Broadcasting Union (EBU)

eurovision.tv

The Eurovision Song Contest is organised yearly by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), together with a Host Broadcaster and 40 Participating Broadcasters. The Contest is overseen by the Reference Group on behalf of the Participating Broadcasters, and each Participating Broadcaster is represented by a Head of Delegation.

