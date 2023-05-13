Eurovision Song Contest (2023)
Concerts, Contests and Giveaways, Music Festivals | May 9 - May 13, 2023
European Broadcasting Union (EBU)
The Eurovision Song Contest is organised yearly by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), together with a Host Broadcaster and 40 Participating Broadcasters. The Contest is overseen by the Reference Group on behalf of the Participating Broadcasters, and each Participating Broadcaster is represented by a Head of Delegation.
Related
Explore More...
- Date Types: Events > Concerts | Events > Contests and Giveaways | Events > Conventions > Festivals > Music Festivals
- Companies: European Broadcasting Union (EBU)
- Event Names: Eurovision Song Contest
- Facilities: M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- Fact Elements: Detail / Descriptor > General Details > Description > Synopsis | Detail / Descriptor > General Details > Website
- Months / Days: 05 - May > May 09 | 05 - May > May 11 | 05 - May > May 13
- Pl: Europe: United Kingdom > Merseyside > Liverpool
- Years: 2023